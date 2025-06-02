Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 171,279 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.30 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $863.98 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

