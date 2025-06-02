Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.53 Million Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,538,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 796,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 294,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 218,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $131.73.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

