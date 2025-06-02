Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.75 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.41% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

