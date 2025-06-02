Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $4.50 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,828,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 586,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.