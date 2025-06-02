Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE CMC opened at $46.64 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

