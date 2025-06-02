Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.15% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE:FBP opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

