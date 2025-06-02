Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Matson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Matson by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,286. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $113.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.