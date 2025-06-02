Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,363,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.02. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,818. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,264 shares of company stock worth $1,469,137 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

