Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,463,000 after acquiring an additional 739,631 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,864.82. This represents a 97.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,572.16. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,737 shares of company stock valued at $102,593,978 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

