Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SKYW opened at $101.80 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.