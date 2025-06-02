Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

TXT opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

