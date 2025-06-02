Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

