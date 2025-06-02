Valueworks LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valueworks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

