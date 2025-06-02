Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

