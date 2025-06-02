Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP Sells $1,509,405.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $64.25 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 338.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

