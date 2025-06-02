Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Veris Residential worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,157,000 after buying an additional 331,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veris Residential by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 192,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.7%

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.