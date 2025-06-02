Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Sells C$1,266,160.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Konnert sold 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total value of C$1,266,160.00.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VZLA stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.