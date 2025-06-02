William E. Brown Sells 7,800 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,351.32. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

