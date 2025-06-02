Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 13,575 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 509,037 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

