Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $48,000 in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.69 on Monday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

