Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Zen raised shares of Codexis to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.56. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

