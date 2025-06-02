ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $17.56 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

