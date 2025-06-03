10,376 Shares in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Innovex International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovex International by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innovex International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Innovex International Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of INVX stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.73 million.

About Innovex International

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.