104,253 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,478 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

