10,721 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 625,000 shares of company stock worth $4,909,150 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

