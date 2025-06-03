108,259 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Our Latest Report on DNB

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.