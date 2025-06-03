10Elms LLP Takes $509,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.