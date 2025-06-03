113,549 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.26% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 231,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

