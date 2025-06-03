122,153 Shares in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.24% of Spyre Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.