13,937 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genesco by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Genesco Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.