18,836 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,122,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 225,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TowneBank Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of TOWN opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.
TowneBank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
