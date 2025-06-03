18,836 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,122,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 225,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TOWN opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TowneBank

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.