26,869 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $9,563,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 353,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Wall Street Zen raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

