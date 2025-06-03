31,342 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,588,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,247,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 304,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.