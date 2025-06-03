32,639 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $4,324,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,417,966.71. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

