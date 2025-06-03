40,297 Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Loar Stock Up 1.3%

LOAR stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Loar news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 690,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $55,848,774.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,438,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,682,562.20. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $94,543,254.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,531,777.73. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock valued at $464,655,774.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

