42,864 Shares in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of SoundThinking as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

