44,990 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

