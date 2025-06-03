46,260 Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

