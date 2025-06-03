46,449 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,704. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,011 shares of company stock valued at $40,953,310. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

