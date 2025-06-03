48,330 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.



