4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 452.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

