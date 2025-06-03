53,397 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xencor by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Xencor news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,334.07. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

