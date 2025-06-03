5,588 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oshkosh by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

