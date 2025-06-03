62,383 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 307,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

