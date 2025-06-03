66,456 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.23% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

