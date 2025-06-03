677,634 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 677,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Canaan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Canaan Price Performance

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.26. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Canaan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.