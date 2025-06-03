6,885 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,775,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 348,993 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.