75,900 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

IART stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $957.41 million, a P/E ratio of -136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

