AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.22 and a beta of 1.40. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.