Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 940 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

